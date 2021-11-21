Michigan city weighs expanding scholarship eligibility

“There’s going to be a slow crawl of people that would be leaving Michigan City Area Schools” if this passes, he said.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, said the data shows the scholarship rules don’t have a negative effect on Michigan City Area Schools. People are attending schools outside the city regardless of the scholarship program.

“As a council member, my obligation is to all residents here in Michigan City, period,” Deuitch said. The potential boost for Michigan City High School is a side benefit.

“When I look at Chesterton, LaPorte and Westville, we’re talking over 150 students that we might get back,” she said. “Maybe we’ll see a tide turn, but we won’t know until we try.”

“I don’t want people sending their kids outside the city to go to school. I want them here,” Deuitch said.

“We can make the argument that the school system is being hampered, but it’s certainly not by the scholarship program,” Przybylinski said. "Maybe the school system needs to use it as an outreach” tool.

“The whole premise of the Promise Scholarship was to encourage residency,” council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. “School funding has nothing to do with any of this.”