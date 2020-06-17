Michigan City Zoo reopens with safety precautions

MICHIGAN CITY — Twin golden-handed tamarin monkeys born June 8 are on display at Washington Park Zoo, but that’s one of the least noticeable changes this year.
Assistant Director Elizabeth Emerick said visitors should phone at least a day in advance to make a reservation. That’s to ensure they will be able to get in for a two-hour visit as the zoo limits the number of visitors to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Some popular features at the zoo, including the landmark observation tower and Rotary Castle, are closed for now to facilitate social distancing.
That’s all in keeping with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s guidelines for stage 4 of returning to normal. Stage 5 is currently scheduled to begin July 4.
“They’re trying to keep the kids safe, so I get it,” said Adam Moss, who was at the zoo Tuesday.
Moss and his family, who live south of Indianapolis, rented a house in Michigan City for a week’s vacation.
Some changes in animal exhibits have been put on hold, in part because the zoo lost revenue from being closed so long and now is operating at half capacity, Director Jamie Huss said. In a normal year, the zoo would have opened April 1.
Among the capital projects postponed is the expansion of the feline house for large cats.
But there’s plenty of fun at the zoo this year.
In addition to the twin newborn monkeys, Emerick said, two new wallabies have been added, one of them with a joey in its pouch.
Zoo babies are a delight for the staff as well as visitors.
“We’re always happy to see them,” Emerick said.
“We come here a lot with the grandkids,” said Frank and Kim Tominov, of Michigan City.
“It’s a cute little zoo. We’re glad it was open,” said Katy Biallas, of Madison, Indiana.
“I’m glad we came early,” Biallas said, to be able to see animals that are more active when it’s cooler outside.
“We usually go twice a year,” said Kelly Benson, of Michigan City. “We really like the lion and tiger exhibit” because visitors can get so close to the big cats, she said.
“Make a reservation,” she advised. “It does get crowded, especially the closer you get to the Fourth of July.”
Betsy Grossmann, of Schererville, brought her young grandchildren.
“We enjoy it because it’s small,” she said. “For smaller kids, it’s perfect.”
That allows the children to see all the animals, visit the beach and have lunch at a local place like Carlson’s, a root beer stand, before naptime, Grossmann said.
“I think it’s a great zoo for little ones,” said Karen Kennedy, of Valparaiso. “On a beautiful day like this, I don’t know what would be better.”
Her granddaughter Gwen enjoyed feeding the goats, she said. This year, the zoo puts the animal feed in an ice cream cone so the goats can eat the cone as well as the animal feed. A handwashing station is nearby.
Amiee Fortier and Caitlin Raymond, both Lake Station residents, brought Fortier’s daughter, Maple Benjamin, 3, for a visit.
While visiting, Fortier treated the zoo visit as a learning experience, asking Maple to name the colors of birds and tell what else she knows about the animals.
“She wants to know what any animals eat,” Fortier said, so they did some research Monday, a day before their visit, to learn about the featured animals. It was Maple’s first zoo outing.
