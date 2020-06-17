Michigan City Zoo reopens with safety precautions

But there’s plenty of fun at the zoo this year.

In addition to the twin newborn monkeys, Emerick said, two new wallabies have been added, one of them with a joey in its pouch.

Zoo babies are a delight for the staff as well as visitors.

“We’re always happy to see them,” Emerick said.

“We come here a lot with the grandkids,” said Frank and Kim Tominov, of Michigan City.

“It’s a cute little zoo. We’re glad it was open,” said Katy Biallas, of Madison, Indiana.

“I’m glad we came early,” Biallas said, to be able to see animals that are more active when it’s cooler outside.

“We usually go twice a year,” said Kelly Benson, of Michigan City. “We really like the lion and tiger exhibit” because visitors can get so close to the big cats, she said.

“Make a reservation,” she advised. “It does get crowded, especially the closer you get to the Fourth of July.”

Betsy Grossmann, of Schererville, brought her young grandchildren.

“We enjoy it because it’s small,” she said. “For smaller kids, it’s perfect.”