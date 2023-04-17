MICHIGAN CITY — A plan to inspect rental properties is up for City Council consideration again Tuesday after having met with opposition at the last council meeting.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said she has been working on this ordinance for more than 18 months. “There’s a lot of moving parts because it involves the inspection department, planning attorneys making sure that we follow the rules for the state."

The ordinance is 13 pages long, so she wrote a summary. It's four pages.

A workshop on the ordinance planned for last week was canceled "due to unresolved legal and financial issues with the ordinance,” Zygas reported on her website.

Landlords would pay a registration fee of $75 to list all their properties and a $50 renewal fee thereafter. After hearing landlords complain about the cost, she clarified that landlords could list all their properties at once and pay just $75.

One of the advantages of the ordinance is to know how to address safety issues, Zygas said.

“We don't know who owns some of the buildings that are rented out and there's no way to contact an owner. There's some kind of LLC with the post office box, which really does not help if you know your house is on fire or you're having some kind of issue with personal safety in the building.”

Zygas wants the city to have a local contact in case of a problem.

“I have some pictures that were shared with me from code enforcement to show the kind of living conditions that they come upon,” she said. "What's really tragic is that there’s a lot more of these situations that are going on.”

The object is to have everyone meet the minimum property standards, she said.

Resident Rodney McCormick said it seems like an invasion of privacy.

"I just really don't get it,” he said, adding that the inspection office already has where citizens can actually call in and make a complaint.

Resident Angie Henzman said landlords who don’t live here are less likely to pay adequate attention to the condition of their properties.

"There are many people living in substandard conditions, and this is something we have to address for the safety of our citizens," she said. "If you are a landlord and you are taking care of the minimum requirements, this should not be something you are against."

Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, asked whether the county could provide a number of rental homes, or at least homes without homestead exemptions, to help gauge the scope of the issue.

“We're needing to fix dilapidated houses,” Councilman Michael Mack, D-3rd, said. “How did the market allow these houses to get in such deplorable condition, to where you know they're just there and we're talking about tearing them down?”