Michigan City's Washington park Zoo reopens

MICHIGAN CITY — Lions and tigers at Washington Park Zoo will be out of the public’s eye much of the year when construction of the expanded big cats exhibit begins, but there are plenty of other things to see.

“There’s always something new to see at the zoo,” said Zoo Director Jamie Huss. The zoo has been around since 1928.

Baby wallabies are still in their mother’s pouch now but will emerge later. Baby marmosets will be out soon, too. Baby tamarins are already out, riding on their mother’s back.

The big cats exhibit is being expanded to meet new guidelines for tigers, lions and other large cats. During construction, the big cats will be inside the existing building for their safety and comfort, Huss said.

“We’re going to block those areas to keep them safe,” she said. The concrete block deadens sound, which helps protect the animals when fireworks are ignited at the park on Independence Day and when other loud noises are expected.

With the big cats exhibit financing secured, the zoo is moving on to other zoo improvement priorities.

Already, the zoo has a donation to cover half the expected $150,000 cost of an enclosed aviary. That would help protect the birds from avian flu that can be spread by wild birds that visit the zoo, Huss said.

The greenhouse would also have a controlled temperature year-round, allowing the exhibit to be available whenever the zoo is open. The current aviary is closed when it’s too hot or too cold for the birds.

Another future project involves replacing the education building with a larger one that can accommodate more people. There’s currently a waiting list for programs there. An expanded building would be available for rental, too. A view of Lake Michigan would enhance the experience.

The two-story building also would include an expanded gift shop and accessible restrooms.

A renovated monkey island is also on the zoo’s wish list.

Ivy Tech Community College architectural students are doing conceptual designs for the new education building and gift shop, Huss said. Those designs will help the public get a better sense of what that dream will look like to build support and attract donations.

Engineering students at Purdue University Northwest are lending their expertise for a different project — designing toys for the capuchins and wolves to play with. It’s important to keep the animals active and interested in exploring their habitat, just as they would in the wild. The toys enrich the experience for the visitors as well, as they see active animals.

Another project involves improving signage, exhibits and displays to help visitors learn more about the animals. With a redesigned website coming, people around the world will be able to learn more about the species at the zoo, Huss said.

“We want to be an education facility for all groups,” she said.

The zoo gained an additional employee, a zookeeper, which is needed to keep everyone safe around the large animals, she said. Seasonal help doesn’t get as much training and experience as the full-time year-round employees. Next year, Huss hopes, the City Council will fund a maintenance position.

In the zoo’s six months of operation last year, it attracted 116,000 visitors.

“People want to start getting out and doing things,” Huss said. For programs at the zoo that require registration, Huss advises signing up quickly, as spaces are limited.

Huss hopes groups will return to the zoo as the pandemic eases.

Last year, so many people bought merchandise at the gift shop that zoo staff brought in items that hadn’t sold in previous years. That, too, flew off the shelves.

This year, the gift shop is restocked with new merchandise. Trends change every year for what souvenir will be most popular, but items with the Washington Park Zoo are perennial favorites.

For something special, visitors can buy a painting and a photo of the artist — either an armadillo or a hedgehog, zoo employee Robyn Waggoner said.

“The hedgehog’s the funniest. He loves to paint,” she said. The animals walk through paint and onto the canvas to create the one-of-a-kind artworks.

Admission prices at the zoo haven’t changed — $8 for adults ages 12 to 61, $7 for seniors 62 and older, $6 for children ages 3 to 11 and free for children 2 and under. Michigan City residents save $1 per person. Group rates are by reservation only.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.