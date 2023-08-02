A Michigan craft brewery is expanding into Indiana after reaching a distribution deal with Hammond-based Calumet Breweries.

Holland-based Big Lake Brewing inked agreements with Calumet Breweries and United Beverage of South Bend. Its beer will be distributed across northern Indiana.

Founded 10 years ago along the Lake Michigan shore in western Michigan, Big Lake Brewing has made a name for itself with Hazy India Pale Ales like Blood Orange Haze and Cotton Candy Haze. It will distribute those beers and Michigan Amber and Swing Juice at supermarkets, liquor stores, bars and restaurants in Indiana.

“Demand for our style of beers in other states is extremely high, and while we’ve focused our efforts on the Michigan market, we feel it is the right time to expand around the Great Lakes,” said Travis Prueter, the co-founder of Big Lake Brewing. “Our home is Michigan and this will always be our primary market, but we also want to make sure our beers are accessible to all beer enthusiasts.”

The brewery will also put out seasonal beers and offer special labels exclusively at its taproom in Holland, a spring and summer tourist destination especially well known for its annual tulip festival.

“The past 10 years have shown us what beers people want, allowing us to produce consistently delicious beers while maintaining our culture of experimentation and innovation,” Prueter said.

Big Lake Brewing is named after Lake Michigan and based on 7th Street in downtown Holland, where it has 26 taps and a Dutch-influenced lunch and dinner menu.

Its craft beer is already distributed widely across the state of Michigan.

For more information, visit biglakebrewing.com.