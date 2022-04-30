Middle schoolers study northern neighbor for academic meet

MERRILLVILLE — Most Americans probably don’t know that Canada's name comes from the Iroquoian word "kanata," meaning village. They also likely don't know that the country is a leading producer of asbestos. Some middle school students statewide can now tell you much more about Canada through their state competition studies.

Students from 15 area middle schools competed Saturday in the junior division of the Indiana Academic Super Bowl, sponsored by Purdue University. This year’s theme was “Canada: Our Neighbor to the North.”

Teams competed in social studies, math, English, science and interdisciplinary, a combination of the other four areas.

Twenty-five questions per round were projected onto a large screen in the Pierce Middle School cafetorium, after which students had 20 seconds to answer. Students answered on paper, which went to the table’s proctor, who registered answers online.

“You may have the answer, but the key is to work as a team,” explained Janelle Bowen, academic competitions coordinator for Merrillville Community School Corp.

“It was a little stressful,” said Adalyn Maki, 12, a seventh-grader at Grimmer Middle School in Schererville competing in social studies.

Teammate Dhruva Magesh, 13, a seventh-grade entry in math and science, recalled getting an “adrenaline rush” during the competition.

For Patrick O’Connor, 13, an eighth-grader at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, the challenge in math was “trying to figure out answers to questions.”

Saturday’s competition marked the first in-person Academic Super Bowl in three years, Bowen said. The competition drew 152 students, which, due to the pandemic, was down 150 students, Bowen noted. She anticipates numbers increasing in the coming years.

DezMarie Mago, 14, an eighth-grader who helped on Lowell Middle School’s math team, commented, “I enjoyed it. It’s something different. We learn a lot about our country but not a lot about other countries.”

Unlike the high school competition, junior division winners do not advance. Awards were presented at the local level, but state champions will not be announced until all of the nearly 20 sites statewide report results.

Brooklyn Grey, 14, an eighth-grader at Pierce, was her school’s lone entry. “I enjoy learning new stuff,” she said, “and math is easy for me to understand.”

Two Griffith Middle School team seventh-graders, Carter Pottrell and Kenny Gong, both 13, enjoyed the challenge. “I like competing,” Gong said.

Some schools began preparation last year, while others started in 2022. Provided study guides covered Academic Super Bowl question areas.

Eric Tarnowski, a coach for Lowell Middle School, said the competition provides “an opportunity for kids to learn about stuff not on their academic radar. It’s also a good opportunity to study better and for teamwork.”

Presley Mack, 13, an eighth-grader at Lowell, likes “thinking out the questions, then turning to teammates to figure out answers.”

Shawn Burdan, 13, an eighth-grader at Hanover Central Middle School, competed in social studies and science. “I enjoy meeting new people and practicing with them,” said Burdan, who said he learned much about Canadian geography. “I like getting to know people and hanging out with them.”

For Emily Aichner, 14, an eighth-grader at Hobart Middle School, the competition was difficult, with only a few weeks to practice. Still, she said, “We had good people on the team, and they were fun to be around.”

From Wright Middle School in Munster, Vincent Glombicki and Fawwaz Shareef, both 13 and in grade 7, said that the competition was fun and that they learned things about Canada. Glombicki learned that quadratics and factoring in math came from up north, while Shareef learned Canada has five parts to its government.

Teams were divided into three classes based on enrollment.

Greta Alicea, 14, a Kankakee Valley eighth-grader, competed in math and science. “In science, you get to learn about a lot of things,” she said, also noting that in math, “you learn different ways of figuring out complex problems.”

Alicea likes competitions because “I get to see how much I know and test my skills.”

