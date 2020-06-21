Midwest gambling faces long odds as COVID-19 turns tables

"Gaming for the most part is what we survive on," said Ernest Stevens Jr., a member of Wisconsin's Oneida Nation and chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association. "In a lot of cases, if we don't have gaming, we don't have dollars. We don't have a tax base."

Wisconsin's casinos generated nearly $1.3 billion in gross revenue based on nearly $17.6 billion in wagers made in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the Wisconsin Department of Administration reports.

Now, that gaming well for revenue has hit a major dry spell.

"It's really pretty much crippled our tribal economy," said Marlon WhiteEagle, president of Ho-Chunk Nation, whose six Wisconsin casinos generate more than 80% of the annual operating revenue for tribal government. "The casinos are really the bread and butter of our funding."

WhiteEagle said the Ho-Chunk Legislature has delayed approval of the next budget, which would normally go into effect July 1, to allow for an assessment of the impact as casinos begin reopening.

"It's hard to budget when we don't know what actual revenue we have to budget with," WhiteEagle said.