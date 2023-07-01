The Miller Garden Club will present the 23rd annual Secret Gardens Walk with the theme “Back to the Gardens of Weedin'."

It will kick off at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16 at Marquette Park at 6918 Oak Ave. in Gary's Miller Beach neighborhood. It will run until 3 p.m. on both days.

Participants can visit five gardens in the lakefront neighborhood. Vendors also will sell garden items and a box lunch will be available for an extra fee.

“'Back to the Gardens of Weedin’ offers visitors an inside look into the Miller beach-side community, rich in history and culture, offering unparalleled views of the Chicago skyline, lovely oak savannahs and duneland digs," the Miller Garden Club said in a press release. "Meet many of the resident gardeners and see the results of their hard work, patience, and persistence as they alter and amend the sandy soil and turn it into gardening gold."

It's one of the signature events of the Miller Garden Club, a group that aims to beautify Miller Beach, protect local flora and provide gardening education. It also hosts other events like a Plant Sale and Beer, Brats and Bulbs.

Advance tickets for the Secret Gardens Walk are available at Ayers Realty at 646 S. Lake St. in Gary, the Lake St. Gallery at 613 S. Lake St. in Gary and The Miller School Shops at 665 S Lake St. in Gary.

"Sites include a churchyard dedicated to saintly flowers plus the adjoining organic Hugelkultur garden; newly expanded lily gardens near the lagoon; a fun and fantastic collection of natives and perennials held up by a mammoth rock wall; a beachy over-the-top expanse reminding us of why we became gardeners to begin with; a backyard oasis providing a haven for the family that’s been tending it for years," the Miller Garden Club said in a press release. "All this, plus a community vegetable garden whose bounty feeds the hungry."

Tickets are $15 and will be available until 2 p.m. each tour day.

The tickets include addresses, maps and directions.

For more information, call 219.670.5252 or 219.741. 2190 or visit millergardenclub.org.