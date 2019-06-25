GARY — Drivers should anticipate some headaches starting this week as city contractors prepare Miller's Lake Street corridor for this summer's road and drainage improvement project.
Once complete, Lake Street will be widened all the way from the South Shore Line Station to Miller Beach, adding space for bicycle lanes and wider sidewalks. Work will continue into 2020.
Before construction can begin, Gary Material Supply will clear the right-of-way starting Wednesday by preparing all existing trees for removal between Seventh and Third avenues, according to a city news release.
"While vehicular traffic will be controlled through a moving flag operation, residents and businesses may anticipate temporary loss of access to vehicle parking at some point during the prep work," the release states.
Phase I of construction will begin July 1 along Third and Fifth avenues, the south side of Fifth Place, Old Miller Avenue and alleyways. Phase II will tackle Fourth and Sixth avenues, the north side of Fifth Place and Miller Avenue alleyways beginning July 30.
The third and fourth phases will begin Aug. 20 and Sept. 20, covering the east and west sides of Lake Street from Third to Seventh avenues.
Motorists are urged to be mindful of construction workers in the area and to exercise caution when driving in construction zones.