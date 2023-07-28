Two of the Region's most beloved Northwest Indiana-style burger joints were featured on NBC Chicago's Food Guy.

Miner-Dunn at 8940 Indianapolis Blvd in Highland and the Schoops chain were showcased by Steve Dolinsky on the 10 p.m. local news on NBC 5. He listed his five favorite smashburgers in Chicagoland, which were not ranked in any particular order.

"It's the technique of literally smashing the burger on the flattop, resulting in a crispy, lacy edge that adds wonderful texture but maintains that optimal bite ratio I'm always looking for in a sandwich," he said on the show.

Dolinsky shone a spotlight on Miner-Dunn, which started in Hammond in 1932 and later relocated to the boulevard in Highland, where its brightly lit neon sign boasts "Highland's best burger." He described it as a "major smashburger destination."

"Measured scoops of fresh ground beef, perfectly toasted thin buns and some nice smashing techniques resulting in crisp edges and softer middles," he said. "American cheese, your choice of mayo, ketchup, mustard and pickles and a side of hand-cut fries — this is Midwest nirvana. Don't forget the soft-serve."

He moved on to highlight Schoop's, which has grown to locations across Northwest Indiana. Dolinsky talks about how Curtis Rund used to work at Schoop's before founding The Region in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood. The segment shows how he uses a bricklayer's trowel to flatten a 7-ounce ball of ground beef and work the edges.

"He makes some of the widest and flattest smashburgers around," Dolinsky said.

Dolinsky said smashburgers proved to be a popular subject.

"I've never seen so many people in the studio and control room excited about smashburgers," he said.