Minions take over St. John for holiday celebration

ST. JOHN — Calling someone yellow may imply the person is cowardly. Outside St. John Town Hall, anything yellow might just be Minions.
As part of the town’s holiday celebration, Gru, Stuart and Otto, characters from the “Despicable Me” animated films, stood outside the municipal building, waving to drivers, posing for photos, and passing out bananas and candy canes.
Bananas are Minions’ favorite food. Plus, they’re yellow.
Clerk-Treasurer Beth Hernandez explained, “I used to be a teacher, and anything I can do in a creative way for the holidays, I do it.”
Strack & Van Til Food Market donated bananas, and the town threw in the candy canes.
Town Hall also provided the three characters. Gabe Hernandez, Beth’s husband, played Stuart, and Jeff Baldazo was Gru. Nolan Hays, 5, as Otto, is the grandson of Kathy Balicki, a municipal employee.
“The Minions are mischievous, but they’re a good mischievous,” Balicki explained. “Plus, they’re fun.”
Hernandez said the pandemic put the clamps on in-person holiday activities in 2020. With many activities typically at Prairie West Park, Hernandez moved the Minions closer to the town complex.
The bitter cold did not deter families, enabling children to meet their favorite movie characters.
Pat Moran brought two grandchildren, Nora, 5, and Wyatt Petkus, 3. “They wanted to see the Minions, and we thought it would be a great opportunity to check them out,” Moran said.
Nora, whose favorite character is Otto, likes “their blue boots.”
For the Minion-challenged, “Despicable Me” is a computer-animated media franchise centering on Gru, a reformed super-villain, and his yellow-colored Minions. Debuting in 2017, the movie has spawned two sequels.
“Despicable Me” has become the highest grossing animated film franchise and the 15th highest film franchise to date, reportedly grossing more than $3.7 billion at the box office globally.
The town clerk had no particular reason for the Minions’ popularity.“They’re just one of my favorites,” Hernandez said. “They’re cute and fun and yellow, and all the teens love Gru.”
Tabitha Kramer came with her three children, Calvin, 5, Silas, 3, and Naomi, 1. “We’re here to see the Minions, say hi and hug them, and get out of the house,” she said.
Calvin likes the Minions “because they’re yellow and blue.” His favorite is Gru.
Visiting from Appleton, Wisconsin, Lauren Brookbank brought her two daughters, Kinsley, 3, did not need any coaxing. She headed fearlessly straight for Stuart, while Eliana, 2, initially hesitant, eventually approached the characters.
Assemble the Minions was the final town holiday activity. Other events included photos with Santa and letters to Santa. The public was also invited to decorate Christmas trees at the park, after which people could vote on their favorite tree.
Holiday activities, sponsored by the clerk-treasurer’s office, opened with the 17th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony, followed by a benefit for the police K9 unit and other festivities. St. John police also hosted the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots campaign.
The Minions met one of their biggest fans, Meadow Mills, 2, who came to Town Hall with parents Ian and Deanna. “We have all the DVDs,” Ian Mills said, “and she has to watch them every morning before school.”
Sela Rose Sanchez, 2, marked her birthday meeting Minions, joined by mom Suzette and siblings Siboney, 10, and Mauricio, 9. “They’re so funny. I like the way they speak,” Mauricio said.