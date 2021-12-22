Minions take over St. John for holiday celebration

The bitter cold did not deter families, enabling children to meet their favorite movie characters.

Pat Moran brought two grandchildren, Nora, 5, and Wyatt Petkus, 3. “They wanted to see the Minions, and we thought it would be a great opportunity to check them out,” Moran said.

Nora, whose favorite character is Otto, likes “their blue boots.”

For the Minion-challenged, “Despicable Me” is a computer-animated media franchise centering on Gru, a reformed super-villain, and his yellow-colored Minions. Debuting in 2017, the movie has spawned two sequels.

“Despicable Me” has become the highest grossing animated film franchise and the 15th highest film franchise to date, reportedly grossing more than $3.7 billion at the box office globally.

The town clerk had no particular reason for the Minions’ popularity.“They’re just one of my favorites,” Hernandez said. “They’re cute and fun and yellow, and all the teens love Gru.”

Tabitha Kramer came with her three children, Calvin, 5, Silas, 3, and Naomi, 1. “We’re here to see the Minions, say hi and hug them, and get out of the house,” she said.