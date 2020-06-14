Minko chosen for first term on Valpo School Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — The annual appointment of a School Board member by the City Council involved a process like none other in the past because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, in the end, Kurt Minko was chosen for the four-year term on the board.

The six candidates went through a first round of questioning by the council conducted completely by phone the first week in May. On June 1, the next round was held at City Hall with all the candidates and the city officials wearing masks. The public could not attend except electronically and had to submit its questions by email prior to the meeting.

After the second round, the council voted to appoint Minko. He will replace retired longtime school principal Paul Knauff, who was seeking his third term. Minko's term begins July 1, and he will step down from his position on the city's Utilities Board, where he's served for nine years, on June 30.

"I thought this was a good time," Minko, 52, said of his decision to seek the school board appointment. "It's a big commitment, but it's a worthwhile endeavor."