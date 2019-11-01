'Miracle on 34th Street' coming to Valpo's Memorial Opera House

The classic "Miracle on 34th Street," about a department store Santa who claims to be the genuine article, a perennial holiday favorite around Christmas time, is coming to the stage in Valparaiso this month.
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" will be performed starting Nov. 29 as part of the 2019 Mainstage Season at the Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso.
The play about "Kris Kringle taking on the cynics" will be staged on Nov. 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15. Performances will take place at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The musical was written by Meredith Wilson, who also penned the musical theater classic "The Music Man" and the catchy song "Gary, Indiana" therein.
You have free articles remaining.
"Based on the movie of the same name, 'Miracle on 34th Street' features humor, spectacle, and such beloved songs as 'Pinecones and Hollyberries,' 'It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,' and 'My State, My Kansas,'" the Memorial Opera House said in a news release. "This joyous, heartwarming musical is pure family entertainment, sure to melt the heart of even the biggest Scrooge. Don’t miss out on the gift of wonderful theater and laughter this holiday."
Wilson adapted the 20th Century Fox black-and-white movie, which won three Academy Awards in 1947 and was nominated for Best Picture. Preserved by the Library of Congress's National Film Registry as culturally significant, it tales the tale of Kris Kringle taking a job as Santa at the flagship Macy's on 34th Street in New York City and facing the world's skepticism that he's really Santa Claus.
Tickets are $21 for adults, and $18 for seniors, students and military.
For more information, call 219-548-9137 or visit www.memorialoperahouse.com.