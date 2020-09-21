 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing 11-year-old found after multi-agency search, police say
breaking urgent

Missing 11-year-old found after multi-agency search, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Police (Ford Interceptor)
John J. Watkins, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing was found and returned home late Sunday following a search involving several police agencies, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The boys' parents told police they put him to bed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and later went to check on him, finding he had left home through a back door, Martinez said.

The parents called police, prompting Lake County sheriff's police to begin a search, with assistance from Crown Point, St. John and Cedar Lake police and the Cedar Lake Fire Department.

Because the boy had been missing for more than two hours, Martinez said he asked surrounding agencies to be out on the lookout.

The sheriff's helicopter, a Crown Point Police Department drone and a sheriff's K-9 assisted in the search.

St. John police found the boy near West 109th Avenue and Cline Avenue, Martinez said.

The boy was safely returned to his family while investigators continued to follow up, he said.

"I am proud and grateful for all the assistance that the Lake County Sheriff's Department received from surrounding agencies," Martinez said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Explore the Best of the Region is at Centers for Pain Control and Vein Care

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts