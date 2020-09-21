Missing 11-year-old found after multi-agency search, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing was found and returned home late Sunday following a search involving several police agencies, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The boys' parents told police they put him to bed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday and later went to check on him, finding he had left home through a back door, Martinez said.

The parents called police, prompting Lake County sheriff's police to begin a search, with assistance from Crown Point, St. John and Cedar Lake police and the Cedar Lake Fire Department.

Because the boy had been missing for more than two hours, Martinez said he asked surrounding agencies to be out on the lookout.

The sheriff's helicopter, a Crown Point Police Department drone and a sheriff's K-9 assisted in the search.

St. John police found the boy near West 109th Avenue and Cline Avenue, Martinez said.

The boy was safely returned to his family while investigators continued to follow up, he said.