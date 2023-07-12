A missing 71-year-old man was found in the Calumet River by a group of volunteer divers.

The Chaos Divers, a group that searches for missing people across the country, recovered the body of James Jackson who went missing in August from his home in Calumet Park in the south suburbs. He was found in the Calumet River on Chicago's far South Side, just across the state line.

His daughter reached out to the Chaos Divers, who are based in downstate Illinois and conduct volunteer searches around the country.

"She had a wealth of information for us," said Lindsay Bussick with Chaos Divers. "She had his last known location, which way he left from there, cell phone pings, license plate readers, where they thought they had potentially saw him. We let her know we were in Texas at the time and would come up here to the Chicago area when we returned."

The Chaos Diver searched the Calumet River from Interstate 94 to Kenzie Avenue, finding and clearing eight cars underneath the river to make sure no one was inside. They then searched from Interstate 94 to Lake Michigan, finding and clearing two more cars.

"Everything we had on Mr. Jackson put him in and around the Calumet,' she said.

The divers located two more vehicles in Calumet Lake, including the Ford Transit van Jackson drove.

"We began sonaring," she said. "It was within 20 to 30 minutes of us sonaring the water that we found two vehicles. One was an SUV and one was in our minds without a doubt a cargo-style van," which is what Mr. Jackson went missing in last August."

The divers marked both vehicles, confirmed Jackson was inside and removed the plates for confirmation.

"The vehicle was covered in Zebra Mussels but the windows were down and Mr. Jackson was inside," she said. "From there the process begins of law enforcement contacting everything they need to contact."

Police initially sent a helicopter and rescue dive team, but it was explained to them he disappeared 11 months ago and the confusion was cleared up.

"It looked like a SWAT team was there. The response time was amazing," Chaos Divers founder Jacob Grubbs said. "Hopefully they use us as a resource in future endeavors here if they ever need our help."

