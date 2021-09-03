Missing Gary teen found safe in Chicago hospital, police say

GARY — Davion Blakes, the 15-year-old Gary boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, was found safe Thursday night according to the Gary Police Department.
Blakes was located in a Chicago hospital, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said, adding that "he is alive and receiving treatment."
A Silver Alert that had been issued for Blakes was canceled by the Indiana State Police around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The 15-year-old had been last seen around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. The ISP reported Blakes was believed to be in “extreme danger” at the time of his disappearance.