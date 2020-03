Missing Hammond 14-year-old found in Chicago

A 14-year-old girl who went missing weeks ago in Hammond was found safe in Chicago.

Christiana Bennett, who was last seen Feb. 13 in Hammond, was tracked down after nearly three weeks and returned to her family unharmed, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Bennett was last seen leaving Hammond High School and family and friends had not seen her since, until she turned up in Chicago, Kellogg said. Detectives thought she might have left on her own volition but were concerned for her safety and well-being.

Police activated a Silver Alert when she was missing because she was an endangered child at high risk due to her young age.

