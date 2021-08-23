Missing man’s phone pings in Newton County

BROOK — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing 73-year-old Noblesville man who could be in the area after authorities said they received a “ping” from his phone in the southern end of the county.
Gary Scheuermann was listed as an endangered missing person by the Winnebago (Wisconsin) County Sheriff’s Office Friday morning. Officers there said the 73-year-old was last seen in the town of Omro around 7:45 a.m. and was heading home to Noblesville. He was last seen driving a black 2017 Ford Explorer with Indiana license plate AGM306.
Scheuermann has a history of heart problems, according to the sheriff’s office, and takes blood thinners and cholesterol medication.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said Scheuermann’s phone was last tracked to a location near the town of Brook.
Anyone who has seen Scheuermann or his vehicle is asked to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 920-236-7300.
