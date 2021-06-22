Mission One gears up for third Veterans of Valor event

CROWN POINT — Local nonprofit Mission One is set to host its third Veterans of Valor event Saturday.

The event, to be held at Bulldog Park in Crown Point, 183 S. West St., includes a bike run, a concert, games, a bounce house for children, raffles, food from Mission BBQ, alcoholic beverages, a fireworks show and a vehicle donation, according to the event's Facebook page.

There also will be a special guest speaker, the event description states.

Opening ceremonies will be presented by the Pipes and Drums of the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Johnny Boersma, founder and president of Mission One, told The Times registration for the bike run is from 8-10 a.m., with the motorcycles set to take off for an about 60-mile journey around 10-10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Plaques will be given out to honor fallen fire fighters, one in Merrillville and another in Hobart, during the bike run, and also will be given to the sheriff's departments for Lake and Porter counties.

Boersma said the concert begins at 2 p.m., which will run "all night."