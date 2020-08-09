Mississippi Street project delayed; construction expected to start in spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Bid letting for the final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and winding project has been delayed until November.

The Indiana Department of Transportation at one time scheduled the bid letting for earlier this month, but town officials requested that it be moved to later in the year, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said.

The estimated cost of construction is $4.5 million, and federal funding will cover 80% of the work.

Merrillville asked for the delay to ensure the town has sufficient funds in place to cover its portion of the project.

Town officials took that precaution because property tax distributions were delayed because of COVID-19, and it wasn’t certain how much Merrillville would have received if the bid letting took place this month.

The final phase covers a stretch of Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The road will be widened to four lanes, and plans call for the installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work.

If bid letting takes place in November, King anticipates the roadwork will get started in the spring of 2021. He hopes the final phase can be finished in one construction season.