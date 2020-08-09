Mississippi Street project delayed; construction expected to start in spring

MERRILLVILLE — Bid letting for the final phase of the Mississippi Street road reconstruction and winding project has been delayed until November.
The Indiana Department of Transportation at one time scheduled the bid letting for earlier this month, but town officials requested that it be moved to later in the year, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steven King said.
The estimated cost of construction is $4.5 million, and federal funding will cover 80% of the work.
Merrillville asked for the delay to ensure the town has sufficient funds in place to cover its portion of the project.
Town officials took that precaution because property tax distributions were delayed because of COVID-19, and it wasn’t certain how much Merrillville would have received if the bid letting took place this month.
The final phase covers a stretch of Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The road will be widened to four lanes, and plans call for the installation of new storm sewers and other drainage work.
If bid letting takes place in November, King anticipates the roadwork will get started in the spring of 2021. He hopes the final phase can be finished in one construction season.
“We’ll see what happens,” King said.
The final phase is among several projects that have either taken place or are in progress to enhance traffic flow and promote new development in the southern end of Merrillville.
Work continues to enhance the 93rd Avenue corridor between Taft and Mississippi streets.
In addition to paving the street, the corridor will receive ADA ramp updates, the replacement of broken sidewalks and turn lane improvements.
The 101st Avenue bridge over Interstate 65 was replaced last year with a new four-lane structure.
In 2016, work finished to widen Mississippi between 83rd and 93rd avenues. That project brought several other features to that area, including enhanced drainage, the addition of a traffic signal at 89th Avenue and upgrades to existing signals.
