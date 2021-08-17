Mississippi Street work enters final phase

MERRILLVILLE — The final phase of the Mississippi Street widening project is progressing, but it will be another few months before the road reopens.

A stretch of Mississippi between 93rd and 101st avenues has been closed since April so the road can be reconstructed and widened to four lanes. The goal is to have the road open to traffic in November, Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

“They started paving asphalt (Monday) morning from the south end at 101st Avenue and heading north,” King said.

Before reaching this point, workers excavated the area and stabilized the roadway. King said a new storm system was installed and new curb and gutter were put in place.

He said work also has been finished to widen 101st Avenue at the Mississippi Street intersection.

The final phase of the Mississippi Street widening has a price tag close to $4 million, and it was hundreds of thousands of dollars below the engineer’s estimate. Federal funding is covering 80% of the work, and Merrillville is responsible for the remainder of the cost. The town will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to fund its portion of the project.