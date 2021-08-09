 Skip to main content
Mixed-use development in St. John moving ahead; new subdivision set for public hearing
St. John Commons

An aerial view of St. John Commons, a proposed mixed-use development in St. John, is shown. The rendering was presented to the St. John Plan Commission during its July study session. 

 Provide by SUMAC Architects

ST. JOHN — After another round of edits, plans for a mixed-use development eyed for the southwest side of town are moving forward. 

Nick Georgiou, senior project leader with SUMAC Architects, told The Times after meeting with town officials on its most recent, revised plan, the developer, Summer Winds Commercial, LLC, is moving ahead with the planned unit development (PUD). 

Georgiou presented a revised plan for the development at 10201 Calumet Ave., which includes live-work spaces, where a professional office has an owner-occupied residential unit above it, retail space and paired villas, to the St. John Plan Commission during its study session at the end of July

It was the fifth time the development had been presented at a plan commission study session. 

The refined plan includes 25,530 square feet of retail space, a reduced live-work component and 20 paired villas on 100-foot lots, which will have a landscape berm and be "heavily" screened from adjacent housing, on 20 acres. 

Two single-family cottage homes also are planned for the south end of the development.  

"We've reduced the density of the residential by almost 40% from what we originally presented here," Georgiou said. 

Also changed in the plan is separating the residential component on the east side of the development from the commercial component on the west side, Georgiou pointed out. 

A bike path for the development will go two ways: south to connect into the Greystone subdivision bike path, as well as west to a sidewalk along Calumet Avenue. Georgiou added a gazebo will be off the bike path on the far west end near the Calumet Avenue sidewalk area. 

Once built out, the development should exceed $18 million, Georgiou said.

Also discussed were plans for Astoria, which features 97 single-family homes on 74 acres at 10122 Parrish Ave. 

The homes would be located on at least an 80-foot-wide lot, said Michael Herbers, vice president of purchasing at Diamond Peak Homes. 

The development includes a park and a bike path along Astoria's south border, Herbers said.

Herbers noted the subdivision will follow the town's anti-monotony rules to avoid similar houses being next to one another. 

Plan Commission President John Kennedy said during the commission's Wednesday meeting the subdivision is set for a public hearing, as long as everything is turned in on time, for Sept. 1.

The next regular plan commission meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 1. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

