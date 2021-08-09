Mixed-use development in St. John moving ahead; new subdivision set for public hearing

Also changed in the plan is separating the residential component on the east side of the development from the commercial component on the west side, Georgiou pointed out.

A bike path for the development will go two ways: south to connect into the Greystone subdivision bike path, as well as west to a sidewalk along Calumet Avenue. Georgiou added a gazebo will be off the bike path on the far west end near the Calumet Avenue sidewalk area.

Once built out, the development should exceed $18 million, Georgiou said.

Also discussed were plans for Astoria, which features 97 single-family homes on 74 acres at 10122 Parrish Ave.

The homes would be located on at least an 80-foot-wide lot, said Michael Herbers, vice president of purchasing at Diamond Peak Homes.

The development includes a park and a bike path along Astoria's south border, Herbers said.

Herbers noted the subdivision will follow the town's anti-monotony rules to avoid similar houses being next to one another.