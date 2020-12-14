MLK celebration goes virtual at NWI

Purdue University Northwest invites the Northwest Indiana community to celebrate diversity and inclusion through the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in a virtual event Jan. 18.

Karen Bishop Morris, associate professor of English at PNW, will deliver the keynote presentation during the program, which which runs from 8:30-9:45 a.m.

The event is free and open to the community. To view this virtual program visit YouTube.com/PurdueNorthwest.

“The MLK Committee, comprised of 10 community members, collaborate to plan and implement this annual event to reflect on Dr. King’s mission and vision,” said Laura Odom, associate director of PNW’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

Sondra Craig, MLK committee co-chair added, “The event also serves as a call to action of working together for building harmony as we endeavor to fulfill Dr. King’s dream. This year we had to pivot due to the pandemic, and we are proud to offer this virtual program to the entire community.”

Karen Bishop Morris, an associate professor of English at Purdue University Northwest, has served in numerous roles including interim dean of the Honors College; chair, department of English; director of First-Year Writing; and director of the University Writing Center.