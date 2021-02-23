Mobile vaccination unit coming to Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A mobile vaccine unit will be deployed to Michigan City this week.

The unit will be stationed in the parking lot of Ivy Tech at 3714 Franklin St. in Michigan City. Appointments are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to the LaPorte County Health Department.

The unit will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during those days and appointments are required.

Appointments can be made by going online at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling "211."

The health department also reminded residents that vaccination eligibility is now available for those 60 years or older. Officials said that for those who have been diagnosed with coronavirus, they must be finished with their 10-day isolation period.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.