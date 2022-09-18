Mobile voting van returned to county

LAPORTE — A mobile voting unit in LaPorte County is being returned to the authority of local election officials.

LaPorte County Commission President Sheila Matias made the decision which still requires a formal vote by her and her colleagues.

The commissioners in a split vote Aug. 7 seized control of the van from the LaPorte County Election Board.

Matias said she will entertain a motion to return control of the van to the election board when the three-member commission meets again.

She said that was to avoid spending tax dollars on a legal fight threatened by LaPorte County Clerk Heather Stevens over control of the van.

Stevens is one of three members on the election board.

“Stevens wants control? She’s got it,” Matias said.

Matias said she and Commissioner Rich Mrozinski raised the issue to motivate election officials to put the van into service.

They said they were frustrated because the van had not been used before the Nov. 8 election to register voters or provide access to absentee voter applications.

“The clerk has heard us loud and clear which was our goal. I now ask the clerk to do what is right and get that van rolling to festivals, events and high school parking lots,” Matias said.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 11.

The van, purchased by the commissioners last year for $67,000 with a grant from a nonprofit organization, can also be used for early voting.

Stevens said the van was put into service for the May primary, but acknowledged it could be used more frequently.

She was prepared to seek a court order to have the van returned to the authority of the election board, claiming it was illegal for the commissioners to assume control of it.

Stevens feared the commissioners being in charge of the van could raise election integrity questions, especially with Matias up for reelection this year.

“They overstepped their authority here. The election board runs the elections and the clerk is your main election officer in every county,” she said.

Commissioner Joe Haney said he supported Matias’ decision even though he questions her motive.

“I think they know they did it illegally. They don’t have the authority to do it. That’s why they’re backing down. They knew a lawsuit was on the horizon,” he said,

Mrozinski said he’s also in favor of relinquishing control of it even though no laws were broken since the commissioners have title to the van.

“It’s our van. We’ll do what we want with it,” he said.