The Moke Agency is marking 50 years selling real estate in Northwest Indiana.

The real estate brokerage in Crown Point was originally started in 1973 by Clarence “Corky” Moke Jr. in Gary’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land, Crossroads Chamber of Commerce representatives, former brokers, lenders, home inspectors, title company officials and others in the real estate industry were on hand for a recent half-century anniversary celebration at the agency’s office just north of downtown Crown Point.

The real estate firm has moved over the years and operated at its current location at 617 N. Main St. in Crown Point since 2002. In 2018, the Moke Agency became affiliated with Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, a franchisor with more than 370 offices in more than 40 states.

Still a family-owned small business, The Moke Agency is now led by founder Clarence Moke’s son, Joe Moke.

“We are extremely grateful for the support our community has offered our business throughout the years,” said Moke, the company’s broker and owner. “It’s an honor to serve this remarkable community, and we thank everyone who joined us for our 50th anniversary celebration. We look forward to many more years of giving back to the great people of Northwest Indiana.”

The firm represents home sellers and buyers and also deals in investment properties, vacant land and commercial buildings.