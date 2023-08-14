MonoSol is laying off 45 workers at its LaPorte plant because of a slowdown in business.

The Merrillville-based company, a subsidiary of the Japanese multinational Kuraray, makes dissolvable film for products like Tide Pods and single-use dish detergents. It plans to lay the workers off temporarily but for at least two years.

MonoSol sent a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, to the state informing the Indiana Department of Workforce Development it would start laying off workers on Sept. 25.

"I am writing on behalf of MonoSol, a Kuraray Division, to provide you notice as required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act that there will be a mass layoff impacting the Company and its employees at the Company's facility located at 1609 Genesis Dr., La Porte, IN 46350 in connection with a decrease in demand for the company's products," production associate director Jeff Pawlak wrote in a letter to the state of Indiana. "This layoff is expected to be temporary but is anticipated to last approximately two years."

The displaced workers have bumping rights through the Teamsters Local 135. MonoSol provided them with information about resources available to dislocated workers.

MonoSol has a corporate headquarters in Merrillville, two plants in Portage, one in LaPorte and another in Lebanon downstate.

Late last year, about 190 workers were locked out of the LaPorte plant when MonoSol and Teamsters 135 couldn't reach agreement on a contract. The union expressed concerns about mandatory overtime of 22 hours a week, workers not being able to call off sick or take personal days and discrimination at the plant.

In late December, workers voted to ratify a new four-year deal that included pay increases, $6,000 signing bonuses, improved bonuses and financial incentives for attendance and voluntary overtime. The company guaranteed no mandatory overtime for two years.

The LaPorte plant was the only one MonoSol announced layoffs at.