Monthly outdoor sirens testing to resume in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — Don't be alarmed when you hear a warning siren at noon Saturday; it's just a drill.
The scheduled test will be the Lake County's first of the year, and many in a series planned for the first Saturday of each month, the Lake County 911 Consolidated Dispatch Center announced this week.
Another siren test will be conducted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, as part of a statewide tornado drill, Lake County 911 said.
Monthly tests are conducted to ensure the sirens are working properly in the event of tornadoes or other weather emergencies. They are not conducted during the winter to prevent damage to the equipment.
Sirens are commonly activated for tornado sightings, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail. Local authorities may also activate their community's sirens for other emergencies as necessary.
Whenever sirens are activated, residents should check their local news media or verified community sources for any information, the dispatch center said. The public is advised to not call 911 to ask about a siren activation.
Sirens will sound for three minutes any time there is a true emergency, and if a threat persists for 10 minutes after the fact, they will continue sounding for three minutes at a time.
This process will continue until the threat has passed. Once that happens, sirens will produce an "all clear" message or sound.
Warning sirens will be tested through November, unless otherwise specified, the dispatch center said.
There are about 50 warning sirens across Lake County, most of which are activated by Lake County 911. Sirens in Cedar Lake and Schererville are activated by SouthCom Dispatch.
Sirens are positioned and maintained by local communities, while Lake County 911 maintains activation systems.
Anyone interested in receiving safety notifications directly to their smart phone can do so by signing up through www.smart911.com.
Those with questions about the placement or use of a siren in their community are urged to contact their local city or town hall.