Monthly outdoor sirens testing to resume in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY — Don't be alarmed when you hear a warning siren at noon Saturday; it's just a drill.

The scheduled test will be the Lake County's first of the year, and many in a series planned for the first Saturday of each month, the Lake County 911 Consolidated Dispatch Center announced this week.

Another siren test will be conducted at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, as part of a statewide tornado drill, Lake County 911 said.

Monthly tests are conducted to ensure the sirens are working properly in the event of tornadoes or other weather emergencies. They are not conducted during the winter to prevent damage to the equipment.

Sirens are commonly activated for tornado sightings, tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail. Local authorities may also activate their community's sirens for other emergencies as necessary.

Whenever sirens are activated, residents should check their local news media or verified community sources for any information, the dispatch center said. The public is advised to not call 911 to ask about a siren activation.