Monticello trying to arrange for sale of Indiana Beach

Monticello and White County officials are working the Indiana Beach owner Apex Property Group to try to find a buyer for the amusement and water park on Lake Shafer.

Potential buyers have expressed interested but not all of them are viable, Monticello Mayor's Office Assistant Lori Cheever said.

"You can't believe everything you read on Facebook," she said.

The 94-year-old family vacation destination drew people from across Indiana between Labor Day and Memorial Day every year. Known for its "there's more than corn in Indiana" jingle and commercials that featured the mascot I.B. Crow, it was about an hour and 20 minutes from Merrillville.

Apex Parks suddenly announced it would close Indiana Beach and the 60-year-old amusement park Fantasy Island near Buffalo, New York, last week, citing financial issues.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 42,500 people have signed an online petition on Change.org urging California-based Apex Parks Group to save Indiana Beach, perhaps by selling it to Cedar Fair Amusement Parks, Six Flags, Holiday World or Kentucky Kingdom.