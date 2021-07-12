More development expected in AmeriPlex

MERRILLVILLE — More industrial development could be coming to the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads.

The Missner Group has purchase agreements in place for a 45-acre parcel and a 26-acre parcel in the business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues, said Eddie Adler, of Missner.

He told the Plan Commission that Missner could close on the properties in the third quarter of the year, and construction of speculative industrial facilities would follow.

“So that 71 acres is all property that we currently control and would plan on breaking ground and building next year,” Adler said.

Although there aren’t yet tenants for buildings that would be erected there, Missner has a few options available for structures.

Conceptual plans call for an 803,000-square-foot building to be constructed on the 45-acre property.

The 26-acre land could have a 355,000-square-foot facility.

Adler also told town officials if “we’re lucky enough” to find a user in need of a 1 million-square-foot building, there is the potential to tie the two properties together.