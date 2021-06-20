More homes coming to St. John? Developers pitch subdivisions along Parrish, 101st avenues

ST. JOHN — Two subdivisions with more than 100 lots are looking to call St. John home.
Plans for the subdivisions were discussed during the Wednesday St. John Plan Commission study session.
Michael Herbers, vice president of purchasing at Diamond Peak Homes, presented commissioners with Astoria, which features 97 single-family lots on 74 acres at 10122 Parrish Ave.
Herbers noted this is the third time Astoria has been before the commission, and said the development previously featured 101, 70-foot lots.
After taking suggestions from the commission, the lots are now 80 feet, Herbers said.
"We did lose four lots in the process, however, we still were able to connect it as needed," Herbers said. "We did not lose any amenities. We still have the bike path to the south, a playground, a boulevard entrance, the sidewalk along Parrish Avenue, the 8-foot wide sidewalk."
Herbers later noted the lots will be a minimum of 80 feet, with corner lots set to reach 100 feet.
When it comes to the bike path on the south side of Astoria, Herbers said there's not a trail, or path, to the east that Astoria's bike path could connect to.
"We are proposing that and planning on doing that for future connectivity," Herbers said.
"I believe that's still being developed over there. ... I guess we can find out from the developer over there, if there is a proposed one. Worst case scenario we can put a quote unquote bike path roundabout, so it's not just dying off into a field."
Also Wednesday, Jack Slager, with Schilling Development, discussed plans for The Preserve West, a single-family subdivision that would feature 137 lots on 134 acres at 10365 W. 101st Ave.
Commissioners heard plans for the development in the fall, when Slager was before the board requesting the 134-acre parcel that would house the subdivision be rezoned.
The commission, in October, sent a favorable recommendation to the Town Council to rezone the land from open space to residential conservation (RC-1) planned unit development (PUD). The Town Council approved the zoning later in October, 4-0, with Councilman Michael Schilling abstaining.
While the land has been rezoned, the Preserve West has not received primary plat approval. Slager said Wednesday a public hearing for the subdivision is set to be held July 7.
As presented, The Preserve West features homes on at least 90-foot lots, with all of the lots abutting green space with "no two lots back to back," Slager said.
An 8-acre lake will be created in the center of the development, which will serve as a water detention area, Slager said.
The homes will be considered "premium lots," which "carry a higher covenant of 2,400, 2,600 and 2,800 square feet with three car garage required," Slager said, noting heavy architectural control will be in place, and a landscaping package with irrigation and seven trees minimum are required per lot.
"When it's built out, there'll be over 1,000 trees planted on site," Slager said.
Slager later noted Schilling also has aimed to preserve an existing clump of trees in the middle of the property.
An expanded bike path system also is planned for the subdivision, Slager said.
No official action was taken on either subdivision Wednesday.
The next Plan Commission meeting is at 7 p.m. July 7.