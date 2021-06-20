More homes coming to St. John? Developers pitch subdivisions along Parrish, 101st avenues

ST. JOHN — Two subdivisions with more than 100 lots are looking to call St. John home.

Plans for the subdivisions were discussed during the Wednesday St. John Plan Commission study session.

Michael Herbers, vice president of purchasing at Diamond Peak Homes, presented commissioners with Astoria, which features 97 single-family lots on 74 acres at 10122 Parrish Ave.

Herbers noted this is the third time Astoria has been before the commission, and said the development previously featured 101, 70-foot lots.

After taking suggestions from the commission, the lots are now 80 feet, Herbers said.

"We did lose four lots in the process, however, we still were able to connect it as needed," Herbers said. "We did not lose any amenities. We still have the bike path to the south, a playground, a boulevard entrance, the sidewalk along Parrish Avenue, the 8-foot wide sidewalk."

Herbers later noted the lots will be a minimum of 80 feet, with corner lots set to reach 100 feet.