More repairs spark debate about drawbridge's future

MICHIGAN CITY — The historic Franklin Street drawbridge, which is the main entrance to the city’s lakefront, needs fixing again.

As a result, talk about whether to replace the almost 90-year old bridge above Trail Creek or keep pouring money into it has rekindled.

The next round of repairs, approved last week by the LaPorte County Council, involve mostly electrical upgrades and replacing worn gears, said LaPorte County Highway Engineer Jay Sullivan.

Sullivan said the upcoming fix has more to do with preventative maintenance so the bridge doesn’t start becoming stuck again.

“If it gets stuck, and as old as it is, it might be a couple of weeks before we get parts for it,” Sullivan said.

The bridge stuck down for an extended period means sailboats heading to and from Lake Michigan would be unable to pass underneath it.

Stuck in an open position, the bridge produces major traffic back-ups, especially during the summer, and forces motorists to use Center Street, a narrow, curvy street nestled in the dunes, to get to the beach and Washington Park Zoo.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $489,000 needed for the repairs was approved by the County Council last week.