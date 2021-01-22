More repairs spark debate about drawbridge's future

MICHIGAN CITY — The historic Franklin Street drawbridge, which is the main entrance to the city’s lakefront, needs fixing again.
As a result, talk about whether to replace the almost 90-year old bridge above Trail Creek or keep pouring money into it has rekindled.
The next round of repairs, approved last week by the LaPorte County Council, involve mostly electrical upgrades and replacing worn gears, said LaPorte County Highway Engineer Jay Sullivan.
Sullivan said the upcoming fix has more to do with preventative maintenance so the bridge doesn’t start becoming stuck again.
“If it gets stuck, and as old as it is, it might be a couple of weeks before we get parts for it,” Sullivan said.
The bridge stuck down for an extended period means sailboats heading to and from Lake Michigan would be unable to pass underneath it.
Stuck in an open position, the bridge produces major traffic back-ups, especially during the summer, and forces motorists to use Center Street, a narrow, curvy street nestled in the dunes, to get to the beach and Washington Park Zoo.
The $489,000 needed for the repairs was approved by the County Council last week.
The fix was ordered to start immediately so the job can be completed by March 15, when more people start heading to the lakefront.
LaPorte County Council President Randy Novak said a committee might be formed to begin discussing the bridge's future.
He said the plan is to keep the bridge operating for at least another five to seven years to save money if a decision is made to replace it.
About $1.2 million was spent in 2019 to replace broken gears and fix structural issues blamed on arctic-like cold.
Several months later, it cost another $200,000 to fix damage caused by a car trying to make it across the bridge as it started to lift.
The car slid to the bottom and was crushed by the bridge locking back down.
LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said a new drawbridge would cost tens of millions of dollars and probably require federal dollars, but replacing it is the best option.
“If you figure out how much money we put in that bridge every year to keep it operating and if you add all of that up over the past 10 to 15 years, we could have had a new bridge,” he said.