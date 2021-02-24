More than 480,000 Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19; 4 more deaths reported

As of Wednesday, 482,564 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 459,603 from the previous day, according to state health officials.
Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 920,930 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 905,216.
That includes 43,009 fully vaccinated in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. In total, 99,266 people in Northwest Indiana have received their first of two doses.
Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.
Testing continues
Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 deaths was reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, all recorded in Porter County. The additional deaths brought the total number statewide to 12,039, according to the ISDH.
A total of 1,398 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties since the start of the pandemic.
That number included 871 in Lake County, 259 in Porter County, 194 in LaPorte County, 43 in Jasper County and 31 in Newton County, according to the State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Additional deaths reported Tuesday occurred between March 16 and Tuesday, state officials said. All vaccination and testing data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported.
Officials listed 428 deaths statewide as probable, which means there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
An additional 94 positive COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, including 58 in Lake County, 31 in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, and seven in Jasper County. Newton County had no change.
The positivity rate for all tests on Wednesday was 5.7% in Lake, 6.1% in Porter, 5% in LaPorte, 1.5% in Newton, and 4.9% in Jasper County, data show.
The additions brought the total number of positive cases statewide to 658,043, including 48,163 in Lake County, 9,725 in LaPorte County, 3,136 in Jasper County and 964 in Newton County.
The Porter County Health Department reported 16,071 positive cases, with seven patients currently hospitalized and 15,480 recovered.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,227 cases, up seven from Tuesday, and 34,103 tested. Lansing had 2,964 cases, up three, and 27,483 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
People who had scheduled an appointment and need to reschedule can click on the link in their last confirmation text or call 211 for assistance.