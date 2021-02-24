More than 480,000 Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19; 4 more deaths reported

As of Wednesday, 482,564 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 459,603 from the previous day, according to state health officials.

Officials from the Indiana State Department of Health also reported that 920,930 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 905,216.

That includes 43,009 fully vaccinated in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. In total, 99,266 people in Northwest Indiana have received their first of two doses.

Hoosiers age 60 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccine site.

Testing continues

Meanwhile, four more COVID-19 deaths was reported Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, all recorded in Porter County. The additional deaths brought the total number statewide to 12,039, according to the ISDH.