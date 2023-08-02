The annual Lubeznik Arts Festival will return to Michigan City for the 41st year.

More than 70 artists working in a number of mediums from across the United States will take part in the arts festival. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 outside on the grounds of the Lubeznik Center for the Arts at 101 W. 2nd St. between downtown and the Lake Michigan lakefront in Michigan City.

“The festival is a great event for families to enjoy, but also for art collectors of various budgets to start or add to their collections,” said Janet Bloch, LCA’s executive director.

The Lubenzik Arts Festival always takes place on the third weekend in August. It will feature arts, crafts, free art making, live demonstrations, family activities, beer, wine, local food and indoor exhibits by contemporary artists.

More than 3,000 people typically attend.

The festival costs $5 on the opening Saturday to get the first pick of the art, which is available for purchase. It's free for members, children under 16 years old, military service members and veterans. It's free to all on Sunday when McDonald's of LaPorte County is sponsoring Free Family Day.

Attendees also can check out the gift shop and the Vivian Maier: In Color exhibit, which displays 50 color prints spanning the late 1950s through the 1970s from the Chicago History Museum’s new Vivian Maier collection. The exhibit features 50 color prints spanning the late 1950s through the 1970s from the elusive woman who was much more than a nanny photographer.

Proceeds benefit the Lubeznik's arts programming, which includes education and outreach programs for children in the community.