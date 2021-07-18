Morgan Township could get new elementary school

VALPARAISO — A new access road could pave the way for construction of a new Morgan Township Elementary School.

East Porter County School Corp. plans to build a road linking County Roads 250 South and 300 South, Porter County Engineer Michael Novotney told the county’s Stormwater Management Board.

The existing access to Ind. 49 would be primarily used for firefighters whose station is just north of the school building, Novotney said. The new north-south access road would connect with the existing entrance to the campus on 250 South.

School officials needed the Stormwater Management Board’s approval to reduce the drainage ditch access easement so the road can be built. The county would use the new road to get to Ahlgrim Ditch.

Plans for the property including moving the softball field and possibly constructing a new elementary school, Novotney said, although the School Board hasn’t yet decided on the new school.

The new access road will face additional regulatory hurdles.