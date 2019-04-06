HAMMOND — Morton High School's dance team has brought home a state championship following competition in Indianapolis.
Vicki MacCartney, head coach of the dance team, said the recent win marks the first championship for Morton at the Indiana High School Dance Team Association.
The association, founded in 1994, is a nonprofit director/coach organization exclusively serving the needs of Indiana's high school and junior high school dance/drill teams, according to IHSDTA history.
Some 75 to 100 dance teams from around the state compete.
"It was an awesome moment. They were hugging and crying. It was just overwhelming," MacCartney said.
The Morton dance team won in the jazz scholastic division.
"This was the first year they put scholastic into the competition," MacCartney said.
The scholastic division was newly created to bring in schools that had never taken part and those whose team, no matter the size of the school, falls under the required number of eight members.
"Our team only had seven competing members," MacCartney said.
On the day of the state event, there was only six members and one of those team members got sick and had to go to a local hospital, MacCartney said.
"That left us only five members and we had to redo our number right before the dance," MacCartney said.
The Morton team, for its championship winning jazz number, wore dark purple costumes and performed to a ballad type song titled "Will You Be There?"
The five who performed are Hannah Hensley, captain; Maliya Roseberry, co-captain; Arianna Blair, Kyla Andrews and Mikiyel Thompson. All are high school juniors except Roseberry who is a sophomore.
Kiara Hicks, who had traveled to Indianapolis, was unable to perform because she had gotten sick, MacCartney said.
Alyssa MacCartney, daughter of MacCartney, serves as her assistant and choreographer for the team.
The dance team will start up again in June and then practice nearly year-round.
Members also have to do fundraisers to help defray costs.
The dance team performs at a number of high school sporting events throughout the year including basketball and football.
"It's a hard season," MacCartney said.
MacCartney said she has coached for nine years and her team has never earned beyond a fifth place win.
"This is like the frosting on the cake," MacCartney said of her team's win.