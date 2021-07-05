 Skip to main content
Mother dog, puppies die in house fire, officials say
HOBART — A mother dog and her puppy litter died in a fire that broke out in a home late Saturday.

Hobart Fire crews responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 7500 block of Tanager Street. The home's occupants had returned earlier and discovered the residence filled with smoke, Hobart Fire Assistant Chief John Reitz said.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, which had started in a bedroom, within a few minutes. Firefighters discovered the deceased dog had remained with her puppies, but all did not survive, Reitz said.

Audible smoke detectors were sounding in the home, Reitz said. The fire is under investigation.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

