You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Motorcyclist airlifted in 4-vehicle crash, police say
alert urgent

Motorcyclist airlifted in 4-vehicle crash, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Medical helicopter stock
Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

LAPORTE — A four-vehicle crash sent one motorcyclist to a hospital by helicopter and another to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

On Friday around 3 p.m. police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 east block of U.S. 6 in LaPorte, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen said. One motorcycle occupant was airlifted for injuries and the other occupant was sent by ambulance for medical treatment, he said.

The crash site was temporarily shut down for an investigation and was reopened around 6 p.m., police said.

Allen said more information will released as the investigation continues.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts