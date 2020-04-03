Motorcyclist airlifted in 4-vehicle crash, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — A four-vehicle crash sent one motorcyclist to a hospital by helicopter and another to a hospital by ambulance, police said.

On Friday around 3 p.m. police responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 east block of U.S. 6 in LaPorte, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

Three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Capt. Derek Allen said. One motorcycle occupant was airlifted for injuries and the other occupant was sent by ambulance for medical treatment, he said.

The crash site was temporarily shut down for an investigation and was reopened around 6 p.m., police said.

Allen said more information will released as the investigation continues.

