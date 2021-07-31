Motorcyclist hit by car while lying in the road after crashing into guardrail, police say

A motorcyclist was killed after two back-to-back crashes south of Valparaiso in rural Porter County Friday night.

Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.

Porter County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 9:28 p.m. Friday to two crashes that took place near the intersection of Smoke Road and Country Road 450 South, about halfway between Valparaiso and Kouts.

In the first crash, a man driving a motorcycle northbound on Smoke Road disregarded a stop sign at the intersection and struck a guardrail, Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said. The motorcycle traveled into a field, and the driver was thrown into the southbound lane.

Within seconds, a woman driving a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on Smoke Road struck the man lying in the road, McFalls said. He was declared dead on the scene.

The Porter County Sheriff's Office accident reconstruction team is investigating the crashes. Toxicology reports are pending.

Police are not seeking any criminal charges for the female driver, McFalls said.

