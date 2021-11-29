Mount Baldy almost done swallowing parking lot road, changing shape and shrinking in height

MICHIGAN CITY – Mount Baldy has eaten a picnic area, an entire neighborhood early settlers were forced to abandon and countless trees that created the sinkholes that infamously swallowed a boy.

Now the landmark sand dune by Michigan City has almost entirely eaten up the road that used to lead out of the parking lot just a year ago, along with more than 20 parking spaces.

The dune at the eastern edge of the Indiana Dunes National Park isn't stabilized by marram grass and other vegetation the way many other dunes are along the Lake Michigan shoreline. So the ever-moving Mount Baldy continues its onward march inland.

"It's moving some 5 feet to 15 feet a year," National Park Service Ranger Rafi Wilkinson said. "It moved about 10 feet this last year, covering much of the return turn road. Even five years ago, there was a row of parking spots that are now under Mount Baldy."

Winds off Lake Michigan constantly buffet the towering dune, rolling the sand over the top of its peak. It's been changing shape and shrinking from its 125-foot height along the rear of the bowl, though its side walls have remained just as tall. But the wind keeps pushing it further and further landward.

Starved of the replenishing nourishment of sand that would hold it in place, the dune wanders.