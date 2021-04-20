Mount Baldy is at it again

MICHIGAN CITY — Mount Baldy has a voracious appetite. The dune that routinely swallows mature trees is now gobbling up the exit to the parking lot.
The sand piled up on the exit road could be moved with a dump truck and a backhoe, but that would be a losing battle, Indiana Dunes National Park spokesman Bruce Rowe said. Instead, park officials are blocking off that road and turning the parking lot into a two-way lot.
On Thursday, signs marking the parking lot as a one-way route remained in place, but the exit was blocked off.
A sign along the north side of the exit road is nearly buried by the dune, with just the tops of the fence posts sticking out to mark the edge of the road. In one spot, only about 6 feet of pavement remain uncovered. The fence will be moved to the grassy area separating the dune and the rest of the parking lot, Rowe said.
Eventually, the dune will cover the parking lot. Park officials don’t plan to disturb natural areas to build a new parking lot, Rowe said. A shuttle service from a remote parking lot might work. Park officials have tried that at the other end of the park, in Gary, but suspended it about two years ago. It won’t resume this year because of COVID-19, Rowe said.
There’s time to figure out a parking solution for Mount Baldy.
The dune is the most active one along Lake Michigan’s southern shore, relentlessly pushing south at a rate of 4 to 10 feet a year, Rowe said.
Mount Baldy earned its name for its dearth of vegetation. The wind blows sand over the top of the dune, pushing it farther from the lake each year.
In recent years, park employees have planted marram grass along the top of the dune — sort of a hair club for dunes — in hopes the roots will slow the dune’s migration.
Other dunes typically are covered with vegetation and have foredunes to absorb some of the brunt of the wind coming off the lake.
Why is it bald? Park officials don’t really know.
Rowe speculated that Mount Baldy might once have been known as Moon Dune, but Mount Baldy is an apt name, too, because it’s nearly devoid of vegetation.
“We don’t think it was sand mined, but we don’t know that for a fact,” Rowe said.
A neighboring dune, the Hoosier Slide, was a popular recreation area in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The Hoosier Slide is gone now, mined to make glass, including Ball jars.
A park visitor Thursday commented on reading about a worldwide shortage of sand, a common building material. Sand at Indiana Dunes National Park is protected, Rowe assured her.
Prior to its inclusion in what was then known as Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, Mount Baldy was a Michigan City park, donated to the National Park Service to be the easternmost anchor of the national park.
Since Indiana Dunes National Park got the upgraded status, no longer known as a national lakeshore, it has become more popular with visitors. Together, Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes National Park draw so many visitors the Indiana Dunes would rank among the most-visited national parks, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism.
A young girl from Oklahoma approached Rowe on Thursday to ask how the large dune was formed. A large sheet of ice bulldozed the land on its way south, scooping out the basin now known as Lake Michigan and crushing rocks until they became grains of sand, he explained.
Visitors to Mount Baldy are encouraged to follow a trail that takes them to the beach. It’s a fairly gentle hike on the way to the top, but the climb back up the north face of the dune can be a bit strenuous. The south side of the dune, however, is off limits. The top is accessible only on hikes led by a park ranger.
Those hikes will resume soon after being suspended because of COVID-19. On May 1, the national park plans to restart public programs. Rowe doesn’t know which will happen when yet. The hikes will be by reservation only, limited to 10 participants, and masks and social distancing will be required.
With so few people hiking across the top of the dune, vegetation is taking hold, Rowe said, but not enough to stop Mount Baldy’s relentless march.
Mount Baldy made the national news in 2013 when a 6-year-old boy was suddenly swallowed by the dune. Nathan Woessner, who recovered fully, apparently fell into a cavity in the dune created when a tree the dune had swallowed decayed, leaving a hidden cavity. The boy was digging in the sand before he fell in.
Not until that incident did researchers discover the hidden danger in the dune. The phenomenon appears to be unique to Mount Baldy, at least locally, although there are reports of air pockets in dunes created by rotting trees elsewhere across the country.
Mount Baldy was closed to visitors for three years, reopening in 2017 but with restrictions in place to protect visitors and the dune.