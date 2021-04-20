Mount Baldy swallowing parking lot's exit road

Since Indiana Dunes National Park got the upgraded status, no longer known as a national lakeshore, it has become more popular with visitors. Together, Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes National Park draw so many visitors the Indiana Dunes would rank among the most-visited national parks, according to Indiana Dunes Tourism.

A young girl from Oklahoma approached Rowe on Thursday to ask how the large dune was formed. A large sheet of ice bulldozed the land on its way south, scooping out the basin now known as Lake Michigan and crushing rocks until they became grains of sand, he explained.

Visitors to Mount Baldy are encouraged to follow a trail that takes them to the beach. It’s a fairly gentle hike on the way to the top, but the climb back up the north face of the dune can be a bit strenuous. The south side of the dune, however, is off limits. The top is accessible only on hikes led by a park ranger.

Those hikes will resume soon after being suspended because of COVID-19. On May 1, the national park plans to restart public programs. Rowe doesn’t know which will happen when yet. The hikes will be by reservation only, limited to 10 participants, and masks and social distancing will be required.