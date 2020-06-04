Mowing crew finds woman's body in ditch along rural roadside

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
ROSELAWN — A female was found dead Wednesday by a crew mowing roadsides on County Road 600 East, south of Ind. 10, Newton County sheriff's police said.
A worker noticed a body in a ditch in the area and called sheriff's police, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.
The female's identity had not yet been determined, he said.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 219-474-6081, ext. 3107. To remain anonymous, call 219-234-7014.
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Sheriff Martinez
VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez
VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Sheriff's Officer Trevor McKinney
Riding Shotgun with Region Cops: Griffith Officer Robert Carney
Sheriff's police were assisted by Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department, the Newton County coroner, Indiana State Police and the Newton County prosecutor's office.
Cody Lee Krygoswki
Megan M. Martin
Nicholas Jerrald Oman
Roger Arnold Niemeyer
Ronald Dewayne Thompson
Brandon Alan Klopp
Elijah L. Gray
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Amy Denise Head
Daniela Karin Nihiser
Durell DeWayne Rhymes
Jose Luis Gonzalez
Orlando Luis Berrios
Robert William Anderson
Roderick James Cox
Sarah Rose Dembrowski
Steven Michael Fuller
Taylor Spain Flores
Tonya Dian Stevens
Armando Lagunas
Ashleigh Faith Day
David Raymond Jones
Donovan Lanere Redding
Durk Dione Anderson
General Robert Redencich
James Thoms Spriggs Jr.
Sarah Lucille Elliott
Tricia Rene Wright
Dawn Marie Wilson
Kyara Shanta Williams
Ricky Allen Scott III
Joel Christian Ridder
Amanda Lynne Puryear
Jeremiah Edward Merritt
Krystina Marie Mancilla
Candi Jean Llamas
Jenifer Sue Joy
Matthew Edward Jordan
Nicholas B. Henson
Julio Cesar Gonzalez-Licea
Stephanie Anne Dinino
Meagan Marie Chovanec
Kati Rose Capps
Reimundo Ray Camarillo
Marlon Ladell Bruce
Ricky A. Scott III
Edward Raymond Cronister
Michael Rae Hammonds
Nicholas Salvardor Treba
Rodney Woldell Walker Jr.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.