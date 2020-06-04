You are the owner of this article.
Mowing crew finds woman's body in ditch along rural roadside
Lauren Cross

ROSELAWN — A female was found dead Wednesday by a crew mowing roadsides on County Road 600 East, south of Ind. 10, Newton County sheriff's police said.

A worker noticed a body in a ditch in the area and called sheriff's police, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

The female's identity had not yet been determined, he said.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 219-474-6081, ext. 3107. To remain anonymous, call 219-234-7014.

Sheriff's police were assisted by Newton County EMS, Lincoln Township Fire Department, the Newton County coroner, Indiana State Police and the Newton County prosecutor's office.

