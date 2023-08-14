United States Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, said Monday he is monitoring the possible consolidation of the domestic steel industry into a single integrated steel producer.

Cleveland-Cliffs, long an iron ore miner that supplied steel mills, proposed buying U.S. Steel, long the biggest steelmaker in the world, for $7.3 billion. U.S. Steel balked at the proposal but is reviewing strategic alternatives that could include a possible sale and said it remains open to negotiations.

“My office continues to have conversations on the recent steel industry announcements with management and organized labor, including USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap and Northwestern Indiana Building and Trades Council Business Manager Randy Palmateer. I also would note that these are preliminary discussions regarding private entities approaching another private entity," said Mrvan, the vice chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus.

U.S. Steel was a major driver of urbanization in Northwest Indiana at the dawn of the 20th century, clearing sand dunes and wooded hunting grounds from seven miles of Lake Michigan coastland in Gary to build Gary Works, the largest steel mill in the country.

“Additionally, I would acknowledge U.S. Steel has an undeniable historical value to the current economic strength and workforce of Northwest Indiana, and I believe that these conversations are the result of the current strength of the domestic steel industry," Mrvan said. "This is a profoundly different type of conversation than those that we remember in past decades regarding industry and workforce contraction."

Mrvan said he and his colleagues in the Congressional Steel Caucus would closely monitor the situation.

“As the vice-chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus, I am proud to have been a part of the most recent successes and to support transformational investments in our infrastructure, in our steel-making abilities, and in organized labor and our workforce," he said. “Of particular concern to me remains the vital role the steel industry provides for our national security. That is why my office and the Congressional Steel Caucus will continue to closely monitor these ongoing conversations and advocate for the strength of the domestic steel industry, which is essential to the economic health of our nation, our communities, and our workers.”