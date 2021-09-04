Mrvan stresses need to bridge divides

SCHERERVILLE — U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan stressed the importance of bipartisanship Friday in his appearance at the Lake County Advancement Committee.
“I will work in a bipartisan way. I have done that, and I believe that that’s the thirst of our community,” he said.
“The newspapers and TV stations (in Washington, D.C.), they don’t push a lot of harmony. They don’t push a lot of bipartisan approaches how things get done,” Mrvan said. “Veteran Affairs, we work, Democrats and Republicans, to make sure our veterans get the benefits necessary. That’s why I like being on that committee.”
Mrvan led applause for state Rep. Julie Olthoff, who sponsored legislation in support of Mrvan’s No More Secrets campaign to assist victims of sexual assault.
Mrvan’s wife, Jane, is a survivor of sexual assault, he noted. As North Township trustee before joining the U.S. House of Representatives, Mrvan assembled the No More Secrets campaign, which spread across North Township, then Northwest Indiana, and with the support of Olthoff and Mrvan’s father, state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-1st, throughout the state.
Olthoff’s support was instrumental to the bill’s success. “Had she not done that, it would have died on the vine,” Mrvan said.
“It literally has changed people’s lives in a bipartisan approach,” he said. “It has made people’s lives better.”
Mrvan also uses the expansion of the South Shore Line as an example of bipartisanship in action. His predecessor in Congress, Pete Visclosky, worked with Republican Govs. Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb and Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to help bring the West Lake Corridor project to fruition.
Mrvan told about a 22-year-old jobseeker he met earlier Friday. Asked his goal, the young man said, “I would do everything I can do to bring communities together,” the man told Mrvan.
The Lake County Advancement Committee has the same goal, he noted.
Asked about events on Jan. 6, Mrvan gave a thorough account of his actions.
Mrvan was sworn in on Jan. 3, and his family wanted to be there to see him sworn in. Mrvan was concerned about the situation in Washington, which was “kind of chaotic,” and sent them home.
He wanted to see history being made with the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 but was urged not to be in the House chamber unless he had a reason to be there. Mrvan was in his office across the street, in the Longworth House Office Building.
He then decided to go anyway. “I, as a member of Congress, want to be on the floor as history is being made,” Mrvan said.
When he opened his office door, he saw two red-faced Capital Police officers rushing by. They told him it was a bomb threat, that he should shelter in place.
“I’m from Lake County. That probably happens all the time,” the freshman congressman said. Mrvan went through the tunnel to the House. When he saw House Speaker Nancy Pelosi moved from the House chamber to a secure location, he knew something was up. The sergeant at arms urged representatives to hit the floor and put on gas masks in case the police decided to use tear gas against the protesters. Some members and staffers struggled to get the masks on. They were later moved to a secure location.
Mrvan was receiving texts from friends and family telling him, “This is a real issue. You have to be safe.”
Once in the secure room, “There were moments when everyone came together, Democrats and Republicans, and we prayed,” Mrvan said. “I had been on the job for three days, and we were literally praying for our nation, for peace.”
“There’s a divide in our nation,” not necessary the political parties, he said. “There’s a divide in economic opportunity, there’s a divide in the races, there’s a divide in almost everything.”
Now he’s focused on chipping away at that divide.