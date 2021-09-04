Mrvan stresses need to bridge divides

Mrvan also uses the expansion of the South Shore Line as an example of bipartisanship in action. His predecessor in Congress, Pete Visclosky, worked with Republican Govs. Mike Pence and Eric Holcomb and Republican U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun to help bring the West Lake Corridor project to fruition.

Mrvan told about a 22-year-old jobseeker he met earlier Friday. Asked his goal, the young man said, “I would do everything I can do to bring communities together,” the man told Mrvan.

The Lake County Advancement Committee has the same goal, he noted.

Asked about events on Jan. 6, Mrvan gave a thorough account of his actions.

Mrvan was sworn in on Jan. 3, and his family wanted to be there to see him sworn in. Mrvan was concerned about the situation in Washington, which was “kind of chaotic,” and sent them home.

He wanted to see history being made with the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 but was urged not to be in the House chamber unless he had a reason to be there. Mrvan was in his office across the street, in the Longworth House Office Building.

He then decided to go anyway. “I, as a member of Congress, want to be on the floor as history is being made,” Mrvan said.