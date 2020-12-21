Mrvan to weigh in on new U.S. attorney; McDermott raises hand for the job

HAMMOND — One of Frank Mrvan’s first jobs as a new congressman will be to help pick the next federal prosecutor for Northwest Indiana.
One of the most interested people in the job is Mrvan's top party rival from the 2020 congressional race, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.
In recent weeks, McDermott has touted his past connections with President-elect Joe Biden, including posting a photo of McDermott standing together with Biden as McDermott's Facebook profile image.
Federal law authorizes Biden to select the next U.S. attorney with the consent of the U.S. Senate.
Mrvan, who takes office next month as the 1st District U.S representative, said he will work with Indiana’s two Republican senators and other Indiana federal legislators to find the best candidate to oversee new federal prosecutions in the Region.
It's a job that over several decades has made its mark in prosecuting rampant public corruption, often perpetrated by Northwest Indiana elected officials.
McDermott said he is interested in becoming the new U.S. attorney.
"I'd be proud if President Biden chose me," he said.
He said the next U.S. attorney will be a Democratic Party lawyer.
"I'm both of those," he said.
Support Local Journalism
Former U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II was appointed and confirmed last week as a judge to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, replacing Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.
The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 Tuesday to promote Kirsch to the appeals court bench. Kirsch had served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana since late 2018.
Gary Bell, Kirsch’s first assistant, is expected to oversee the office’s operations for an interim period before Biden appoints the person who will serve for at least the coming four years.
The U.S. attorney in Hammond files criminal charges and prosecutes those accused of federal gun, drug and public corruption violations for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and 29 other Northern Indiana counties.
Jim Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Party chairman, said Wednesday that Biden likely will consult the wishes not only of Indiana’s senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, both Republicans, but also many others of Indiana's federal delegation. Wieser said he expects a successful candidate for the next U.S. attorney will need a strong resume as a trial court lawyer as well as experience in administration of a prosecutor's staff.
Mrvan issued a prepared statement late this week that he expects to be involved in all decisions related to federal appointments in Northwest Indiana in conjunction with state Rep. Andre Carson, the 7th House District congressman in Indianapolis.
“It is my belief that there are many qualified individuals within the current U.S. attorney's office that are capable to serve as acting (U.S. attorney), and that a fulsome outreach process will point to a (permanent) U.S. attorney candidate that will be agreeable to Indiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Todd Young to submit to the Senate for consideration," Mrvan stated.
“In my opinion, the position of the U.S. attorney requires an individual with a judicious and serious temperament, who is able to treat all individuals fairly and with impartiality.
“I also believe this is an opportunity to ensure that female and minority candidates are appropriately and strongly considered. I am confident that together we can reach a decision that will continue the great respect and admiration that this office possesses for our region, and continues the trusted confidence that was exemplified by Thomas Kirsch."
Gallery: Frank J. Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.