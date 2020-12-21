Mrvan to weigh in on new U.S. attorney; McDermott raises hand for the job

"I'm both of those," he said.

Former U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II was appointed and confirmed last week as a judge to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, replacing Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who joined the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-44 Tuesday to promote Kirsch to the appeals court bench. Kirsch had served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana since late 2018.

Gary Bell, Kirsch’s first assistant, is expected to oversee the office’s operations for an interim period before Biden appoints the person who will serve for at least the coming four years.

The U.S. attorney in Hammond files criminal charges and prosecutes those accused of federal gun, drug and public corruption violations for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and 29 other Northern Indiana counties.

Jim Wieser, the Lake County Democratic Party chairman, said Wednesday that Biden likely will consult the wishes not only of Indiana’s senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, both Republicans, but also many others of Indiana's federal delegation. Wieser said he expects a successful candidate for the next U.S. attorney will need a strong resume as a trial court lawyer as well as experience in administration of a prosecutor's staff.