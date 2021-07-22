Much of Valpo under water boil advisory

VALPARAISO — All city water customers south of the Grand Trunk Railroad are being advised to boil water being using it following a water main break at U.S. 30 and Ind. 2.

Utilities Director Steve Poulos said a contractor doing road work at that intersection hit a major artery for the water system.

“We don’t know exactly how many people have low water pressure,” Poulos said. It affects not only residents’ dishwashers, laundry, sinks and toilets but also fire hydrants.

Crews have responded to the scene to assess and repair the damage. Poulos said he was heading there, too.

The boil advisory applies to all water used for cooking and drinking. The water should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using to neutralize any bacteria.

The water microbiology laboratory will test water to ensure it passes safety standards.

The boil advisory is expected to last 48 hours but might be extended if additional testing is needed.

Poulos urged customers to continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until city officials say it’s safe again.