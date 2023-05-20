HIGHLAND – “How very good and pleasant it is when kindred live together in unity!”

As part of the Ascension Thursday liturgy, that verse from Psalm 133 may have summed up the evening at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

In a first for the church, Gloria Dei drew clergy and members from seven Lutheran churches in Lake County, along with members from the Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership, consisting of six Episcopal churches from the county.

“This is fabulous,” said the Rev. Joy Heine, pastor of Bethel Lutheran in Gary. “This is what God calls us to do, to be one in worship. What better way to be together than in worship.”

Ascension Day commemorates the Christian belief in Jesus’ ascending to heaven in the presence of his disciples, 40 days after he rose from the dead on Easter. As told in Acts 1:9: "He was taken up to heaven as they watched him, and a cloud hid him from their sight.”

The feast, held with the same reverence as Jesus’ passion and Pentecost, is observed by Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans, Episcopalians, Moravians, Methodists and Eastern Orthodox. Many U.S. Catholic dioceses, including the Diocese of Gary, have transferred the solemnity of the Ascension to the following weekend.

In the Episcopal Church, Ascension is among the principle feasts in its prayer book, along with Christmas, All Saints, Easter, Epiphany and Pentecost.

At Gloria Dei, Lutheran churches from Gary, Hammond, Merrillville, Highland, Griffith and St. John were represented, along with Episcopal faith communities from Gary, Crown Point, Munster, Hobart and Griffith.

“This is so unique,” said the Rev. David Adams, pastor at Gloria Dei. “We have Lutheran and Episcopal churches coming to celebrate Jesus’ ascension.”

Adams said the idea for the combined service resulted from the Lutheran ministerium, or gathering of ministers.

“We’re really excited about bringing together God’s people,” he continued. “We are one in Christ, one in the church.”

“This is a wonderful idea,” said the Rev. Dale M. Zylstra, pastor of Christ Lutheran in Hammond. His church has collaborated with other Lutheran congregations on a Thanksgiving Eve service.

‘It was so well-received,” Zylstra said, “that we started conversations with other pastors in Lake County to do" an Ascension service.

Zylstra cited Ascension's historic importance in church life: “In recent times there’s been a falling away, and we’re trying to resurrect that.”

Marion Joseph came from St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Gary. “It’s nice, just seeing different people,” she said. “I’d never attended an Ascension service, and that caught my attention.”

The Rev. Pamela Thiede, a Lutheran minister, serves the Episcopal churches in the Calumet Ministry Partnership. When she learned about the planned service, she asked “Can we come, too?”

Thiede recalled being in the seminary in the late 1990s when the call for common mission was announced. This was a call for the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and Episcopalians to share ministries — as she put it, to “play nice together.”

‘This seemed like a perfect opportunity to live that mission,” Thiede said. And having a service on Ascension? “This is the day.”

In his message, or homily, the Rev. Eric Schlichting, pastor at Holy Shepherd Lutheran in St. John, said people looking to heaven for life’s answers may be focused in the wrong direction.

Schlichting encouraged the faithful to “look around with love and compassion at our neighbors, including those who are the least among us.”

He said those who follow Jesus would face troubles and resistance, as did Jesus, and he rose above all.

Food was part of the evening service, starting with a sit-down dinner. Money raised from the collection is going to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, Adams reported.

Eric Socin, a member of Gloria Dei since the 1980s, was “glad we had it. It would be nice if we could do it more often.”

Zylstra said after the service that plans are underway for a similar service next year, possibly inviting Methodists.

Added Socin: “The Ascension is not often celebrated by churches. It only happens once a year, and this is a great opportunity to get together as different congregations.”