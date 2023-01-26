 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured urgent

Multiple schools on lockdown Thursday morning; threat deemed 'non-credible'

  • 0
Valparaiso High School stock

Valparaiso High School was among several that imposed security lockouts Thursday morning.

 Bob Kasarda, file, The Times

Multiple schools in Porter County received threats this morning from an unknown caller and went into lockdown, or lockout, status. 

The Valparaiso Police Department said the threats were received between 9:25 and 10 a.m. Valparaiso and Portage police announced the incidents a their community's schools on social media. 

"It was determined to be a non-credible threat," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a social media post at about 10:40 a.m. "Schools went on lockouts out of precaution."

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post shortly before 10 a.m. that Portage High School had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.

Both departments said students remained secure in the schools during the incident.

People are also reading…

The Valparaiso and Porter County Sheriff's departments said jointly that "many police agencies, including ours, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. ... All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions."

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

International performers take the stage at the puppetry festival in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts