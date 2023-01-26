Multiple schools on lockdown Thursday morning; threat deemed 'non-credible'

Multiple schools in Porter County received threats this morning from an unknown caller and went into lockdown, or lockout, status.

The Valparaiso Police Department said the threats were received between 9:25 and 10 a.m. Valparaiso and Portage police announced the incidents a their community's schools on social media.

"It was determined to be a non-credible threat," the Valparaiso Police Department said in a social media post at about 10:40 a.m. "Schools went on lockouts out of precaution."

The Portage Police Department said in a social media post shortly before 10 a.m. that Portage High School had "received an anonymous phone call in which a person threatened violence later in the day," prompting its lockdown.

Both departments said students remained secure in the schools during the incident.

The Valparaiso and Porter County Sheriff's departments said jointly that "many police agencies, including ours, began working together and investigating the credibility of the threat and origin. ... All agencies will be working toward filing charges on the person responsible and holding them accountable for their actions."