Munster Chamber hosts gala

MUNSTER — The Munster Chamber of Commerce hosts its 66th annual gala Jan. 29 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
The 5:30 p.m. event is open to Munster Chamber members and to the public.
This year’s gala is inspired by Studio 54 with 1970s attire, a red carpet, photo opportunities and memorabilia.
“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We will award the Citizen of the Year, Wendy Mis, and the Volunteer of the Year, Damian Rico,” said Karen Mashura, executive director of the Munster Chamber of Commerce.
The gala will begin with a specialty cocktail hour in the art gallery and move to dinner with a DJ and entertainment, where the award winners will be announced.
“They’ve always had a unique and well-thought out event…to the decorations, the theme, the menu,” said Mis, the Munster clerk-treasurer.
Mis was awarded the Citizen of the Year award. “I was in disbelief. I’m very honored and excited. [The annual dinner] is something people look forward to every year.”
"Beautification Awards will be presented to businesses and organizations whose renovation, restoration and beautification efforts have enhanced the community over the past year,” Mashura said.
Due to the pandemic, the Chamber was unable to hold its gala last year. Pat Popa, owner of Popa Heating & Cooling, was the recipient of the Citizen of the Year award for 2020 and will be announced at this year’s gala.
The premier sponsors include Community Healthcare System, Hospice of the Calumet Area, NIPSCO, NWI ER & Hospital and Albert’s Diamond Jewelers.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.munsterchamber.org or call Karen Mashura at 219- 836-5549 until Jan. 15.