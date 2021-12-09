Munster Chamber hosts gala

MUNSTER — The Munster Chamber of Commerce hosts its 66th annual gala Jan. 29 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.

The 5:30 p.m. event is open to Munster Chamber members and to the public.

This year’s gala is inspired by Studio 54 with 1970s attire, a red carpet, photo opportunities and memorabilia.

“It is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We will award the Citizen of the Year, Wendy Mis, and the Volunteer of the Year, Damian Rico,” said Karen Mashura, executive director of the Munster Chamber of Commerce.

The gala will begin with a specialty cocktail hour in the art gallery and move to dinner with a DJ and entertainment, where the award winners will be announced.

“They’ve always had a unique and well-thought out event…to the decorations, the theme, the menu,” said Mis, the Munster clerk-treasurer.

Mis was awarded the Citizen of the Year award. “I was in disbelief. I’m very honored and excited. [The annual dinner] is something people look forward to every year.”